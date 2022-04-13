$0.10 EPS Expected for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Shift4 Payments posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOUR. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

NYSE:FOUR traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.04. 887,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,860. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $103.37. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.43 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 35,958 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 12.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,584,000 after buying an additional 431,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,852,000 after buying an additional 261,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,242,000 after buying an additional 492,332 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,997,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,684,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,494,000 after buying an additional 45,285 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

