-$0.11 EPS Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). PlayAGS reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 50.11% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

AGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of AGS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 147,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,808. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $218.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 1,654.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 241,327 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 11.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 118,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 21.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 60,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 656.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 23,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

