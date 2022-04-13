-$0.14 EPS Expected for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). Nuvation Bio posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nuvation Bio.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NUVB opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.64. Nuvation Bio has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.27.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,239,000 after buying an additional 1,330,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 748,225 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,415,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 669,667 shares during the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,799,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 907,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 212,255 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvation Bio (Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvation Bio (NUVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.