-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.18). Nutanix reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

NTNX stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 44,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,802. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.55. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $1,099,420.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 12,411 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $295,133.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,740,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 1,643.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,478,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,239 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,465,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,236,000 after acquiring an additional 974,948 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 81.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,141,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,751,000 after purchasing an additional 960,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,392,000 after purchasing an additional 920,283 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

