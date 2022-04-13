$0.43 EPS Expected for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.42. Camtek reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Camtek from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.68. Camtek has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $49.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Camtek by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

