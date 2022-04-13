$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSIGet Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

MMSI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 181.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 31,650 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 22.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 472,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after buying an additional 86,729 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after buying an additional 47,320 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.28. 511,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.97. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

