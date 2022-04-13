$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) will announce $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.79. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.44 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.53. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

