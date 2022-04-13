$1.08 EPS Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Franchise Group posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

NASDAQ FRG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.01. The stock had a trading volume of 235,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,514. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.20. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.80. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.84%.

In other news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Franchise Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Franchise Group by 7,203.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group (Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.