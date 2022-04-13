$1.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) will announce $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Skechers U.S.A. reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $7.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on SKX. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Shares of SKX traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.92. The stock had a trading volume of 911,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,099. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.55. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $506,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg acquired 28,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

