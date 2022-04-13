$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) to report $1.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the highest is $1.84 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $7.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $9.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $8.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.27. 22,187,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,654,811. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,251,429.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,975,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,754,000 after purchasing an additional 998,850 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,854,000 after acquiring an additional 878,317 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,705,000 after acquiring an additional 531,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,837,000 after acquiring an additional 335,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,073,000 after acquiring an additional 351,432 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

