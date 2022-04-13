101,532 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 101,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 328.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corteva by 23.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Corteva by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,245 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Corteva by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,044,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,022,000 after acquiring an additional 700,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $60.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

