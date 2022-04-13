1,100 Shares in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Purchased by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 513.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty stock opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.27.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

