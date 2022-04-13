$13.02 Million in Sales Expected for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) will report sales of $13.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.25 million. Farmland Partners reported sales of $11.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year sales of $54.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.53 million to $57.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $57.68 million, with estimates ranging from $55.06 million to $61.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 13.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

In other Farmland Partners news, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $26,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FPI opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $639.36 million, a PE ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -83.33%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

