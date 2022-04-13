13,055 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Bought by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,055 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 71,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,177,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $61,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

VZ opened at $53.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

