13,500 Shares in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Bought by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NNDM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 142.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,821 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,876,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,531,000 after acquiring an additional 951,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,921,000 after acquiring an additional 411,051 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 153.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 205,440 shares during the period. 32.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano Dimension stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,575. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.18.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

