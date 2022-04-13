$138.28 Million in Sales Expected for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) to post sales of $138.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.77 million and the highest is $141.40 million. WesBanco reported sales of $149.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $556.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $549.08 million to $566.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $581.63 million, with estimates ranging from $568.03 million to $598.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSBC. StockNews.com started coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 213,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.96. WesBanco has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $39.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Robinson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in WesBanco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WesBanco (Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

