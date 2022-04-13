$161.25 Million in Sales Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $161.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.00 million to $163.70 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $152.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $644.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $638.26 million to $652.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $661.82 million, with estimates ranging from $635.15 million to $690.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.86. 2,447,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -235.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

