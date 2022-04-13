$167.93 Million in Sales Expected for First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) to report $167.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.21 million and the lowest is $164.30 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $697.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $689.00 million to $704.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $816.19 million, with estimates ranging from $808.30 million to $822.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Watch Restaurant Group.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $162.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.42 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FWRG shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

Shares of FWRG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,605. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

