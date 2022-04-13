17,454 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 454.9% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 35,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,115 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 403,251 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,682,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,941,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of FE stock opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.54 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.