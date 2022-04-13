1,874 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Purchased by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

