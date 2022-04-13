1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Up 1,196.7% in March

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, an increase of 1,196.7% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:TGIFF opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. 1933 Industries has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.09.
