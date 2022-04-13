$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) to post $2.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52 billion. Yum China posted sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year sales of $11.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.00 billion to $11.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.32 billion to $13.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 80.0% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Yum China by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 264,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YUMC traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,202. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

About Yum China (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum China (YUMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.