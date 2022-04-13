$2.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72. TopBuild reported earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $13.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.61 to $14.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $15.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.86 to $17.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on BLD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TopBuild from $278.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.10.

BLD opened at $170.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.55. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $165.01 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.04 and a 200 day moving average of $235.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 144.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 35,633 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 76.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after purchasing an additional 74,805 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,688,000 after purchasing an additional 66,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

