2,000 Shares in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Bought by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $23,819,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cadence Bank by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 46.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

About Cadence Bank (Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.