20,000 Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 850.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,213.6% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $79.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.44.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

