$201.45 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) will post $201.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $202.86 million and the lowest is $200.60 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $183.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year sales of $803.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $801.24 million to $806.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $824.63 million, with estimates ranging from $815.79 million to $833.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HIW shares. StockNews.com raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

NYSE HIW opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $44.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,041 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 21.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,147,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 307.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,354,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,639 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

