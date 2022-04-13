$202.14 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $202.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.43 million and the highest is $207.07 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $187.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $607.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $572.78 million to $626.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $652.50 million, with estimates ranging from $636.54 million to $682.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $158.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CASH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,837. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,008,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 519.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 111,011 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASH opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 3.60%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

