2,088 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 444.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,562,000 after purchasing an additional 425,869 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,719,000 after acquiring an additional 232,477 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,676,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,581,000 after acquiring an additional 138,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 236,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,658,000 after acquiring an additional 91,319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS opened at $120.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.87 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

