$222.48 Million in Sales Expected for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) to report sales of $222.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $201.86 million. Bloom Energy reported sales of $194.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BE. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

NYSE:BE traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $23.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,863. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 3.43.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $76,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,699 shares of company stock worth $3,273,737 in the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bbva USA raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

