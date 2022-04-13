$232.07 Million in Sales Expected for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) will announce $232.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $223.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.49 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $83.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 177.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PEB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSE PEB traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.26. 1,412,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,447. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.82. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.22%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

