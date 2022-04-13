23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.24

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as 3.24 and last traded at 3.35, with a volume of 16166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 3.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ME shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get 23andMe alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is 6.76.

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported -0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 54.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in 23andMe by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in 23andMe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in 23andMe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in 23andMe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in 23andMe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

About 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.