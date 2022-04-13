26,514 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 190,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after buying an additional 96,917 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after purchasing an additional 414,842 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Textron by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Textron by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 78,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 53,025 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT stock opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.90 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.42%.

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

