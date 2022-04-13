28,110 Shares in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in WPP by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in WPP by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WPP opened at $62.59 on Wednesday. WPP plc has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $83.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.35.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.2505 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,320 ($17.20) to GBX 1,270 ($16.55) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,155 ($15.05) to GBX 1,200 ($15.64) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.62) to GBX 1,185 ($15.44) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $764.00.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

