29,675 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Plug Power by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 49.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 53.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLUG opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.13. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.48.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

