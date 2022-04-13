2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,537 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 2U were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,949,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,616,000 after acquiring an additional 537,194 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,613,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get 2U alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWOU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair downgraded 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $991.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.11. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $46.52.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $243.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.74 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis purchased 33,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $304,686.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek purchased 26,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 2U (Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.