$33.50 Million in Sales Expected for VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) will report sales of $33.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VTEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VTEX will report full-year sales of $159.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $159.98 million to $160.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $203.46 million, with estimates ranging from $195.28 million to $210.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VTEX.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. VTEX had a negative net margin of 48.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on VTEX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTEX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in VTEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in VTEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTEX opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. VTEX has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

