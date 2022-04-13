3,790 Shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,931,000 after buying an additional 245,179 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,783,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.0% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total transaction of $1,785,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,634 shares of company stock worth $22,319,957. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RS opened at $184.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $198.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.34.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

