4,414 Shares in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 156,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 77.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $475,000.

Shares of BATS:SMMD opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.99. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

