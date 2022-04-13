5,576 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $3,840,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,223,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS stock opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.03. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $53.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

