56,022 Shares in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.31% of OSI Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 8.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 154,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after buying an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.72. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.35 and a 12-month high of $102.24.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

