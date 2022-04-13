5,742 Shares in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,343,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the third quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $400,000.

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Zurn Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZWS shares. Robert W. Baird raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

