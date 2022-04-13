6,302 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Darrow Company Inc.

Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.3% of Darrow Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,357,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,193,000 after purchasing an additional 73,430 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 27,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.54. The stock had a trading volume of 860,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,443,033. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $366.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

