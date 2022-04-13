6,381 Shares in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter worth $225,000.

IYZ stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,080 shares. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

