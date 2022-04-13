$69.00 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) will post sales of $69.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.60 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $72.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $280.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.50 million to $299.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $297.85 million, with estimates ranging from $278.80 million to $316.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.74 million for the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Shares of BY stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $24.31. 468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.29. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In related news, EVP Hart Angela E. Major bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $547,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

