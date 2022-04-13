7,007 Shares in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of INTA opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

