82,482 Shares in PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPLU) Acquired by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPLU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000.

Get PepperLime Health Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:PEPLU remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99. PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEPLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepperLime Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepperLime Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.