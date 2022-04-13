86,499 Shares in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.18% of Avanos Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at $50,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at $194,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.93 and a beta of 0.84. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $46.13.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVNS shares. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

