8,906 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by Darrow Company Inc.

Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after acquiring an additional 640,898 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,848,000 after acquiring an additional 454,793 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after acquiring an additional 435,984 shares in the last quarter. VPR Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,235,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after acquiring an additional 296,662 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.76. 61,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,429. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $150.28 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

