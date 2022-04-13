$91.57 Million in Sales Expected for Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) will report sales of $91.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.40 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full year sales of $380.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380.40 million to $380.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $398.94 million, with estimates ranging from $395.20 million to $402.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Consensus Cloud Solutions.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.17.

CCSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:CCSI traded up 0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 52.98. The stock had a trading volume of 80,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,114. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a one year low of 34.81 and a one year high of 69.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 57.74.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax and MetroFax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, a block-chain backed secure digital signature product; Consensus Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; and Consensus Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send ADT notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology.

