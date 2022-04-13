925 Shares in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 170.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 47.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CACC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.80.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $556.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $592.50. The company has a current ratio of 39.04, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $356.67 and a twelve month high of $703.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.23 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

